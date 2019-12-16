K12 Inc Has Returned 40.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (LRN)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) on April 24th, 2019 at $32.96. In approximately 8 months, K12 Inc has returned 40.62% as of today's recent price of $19.57.

Over the past year, K12 Inc has traded in a range of $18.90 to $37.43 and is now at $19.57, 4% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.2%.

K12 Inc. is a technology-based education company. The Company offers proprietary curriculum, software, and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of K12 Inc.

Log in and add K12 Inc (LRN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.