Juniper Networks Down 4.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JNPR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) on December 3rd, 2019 at $24.36. In approximately 2 months, Juniper Networks has returned 4.13% as of today's recent price of $23.35.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Juniper Networks have traded between a low of $22.38 and a high of $28.77 and are now at $23.35, which is 4% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. provides internet infrastructure solutions for internet service providers and other telecommunications service providers. The Company offers network infrastructure solutions that includes IP routing, ethernet switching, security, and application acceleration solutions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Juniper Networks.

Log in and add Juniper Networks (JNPR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.