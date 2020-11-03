Jpmorgan Chase Down 23.5% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JPM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) on February 25th, 2020 at $128.91. In approximately 2 weeks, Jpmorgan Chase has returned 23.48% as of today's recent price of $98.64.

Over the past year, Jpmorgan Chase has traded in a range of $93.00 to $140.76 and is now at $98.64, 6% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. provides global financial services and retail banking. The Company provides services such as investment banking, treasury and securities services, asset management, private banking, card member services, commercial banking, and home finance. JP Morgan Chase serves business enterprises, institutions, and individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Jpmorgan Chase.

