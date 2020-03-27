Jones Lang Lasal Shares Down 44.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (JLL)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) on February 21st, 2020 at $163.21. In approximately 1 month, Jones Lang Lasal has returned 44.11% as of today's recent price of $91.21.

Over the past year, Jones Lang Lasal has traded in a range of $78.29 to $178.55 and is now at $91.21, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated provides real estate and investment management services. The Company serves multinationals, corporations, institutions, occupiers, and investors from offices in markets located worldwide. Jones Lang LaSalle provides services such as tenant representation, property management, agency leasing, finance, and valuations.

