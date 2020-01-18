Jones Lang Lasal Shares Up 23.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (JLL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jones Lang Lasal (NYSE:JLL) on October 14th, 2019 at $139.71. In approximately 3 months, Jones Lang Lasal has returned 23.07% as of today's recent price of $171.94.

Jones Lang Lasal share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $175.45 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated provides real estate and investment management services. The Company serves multinationals, corporations, institutions, occupiers, and investors from offices in markets located worldwide. Jones Lang LaSalle provides services such as tenant representation, property management, agency leasing, finance, and valuations.

