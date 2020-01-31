Johnson&Johnson Shares Up 9.7% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (JNJ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on October 17th, 2019 at $136.28. In approximately 4 months, Johnson&Johnson has returned 9.68% as of today's recent price of $149.47.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson&Johnson share prices have been bracketed by a low of $126.10 and a high of $151.19 and are now at $149.47, 19% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

Johnson & Johnson manufactures health care products and provides related services for the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices and diagnostics markets. The Company sells products such as skin and hair care products, acetaminophen products, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment, and surgical equipment in countries located around the world.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Johnson&Johnson shares.

Log in and add Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.