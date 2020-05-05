Johnson&Johnson Has Returned 13.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (JNJ)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on March 30th, 2020 at $130.75. In approximately 1 month, Johnson&Johnson has returned 13.43% as of today's recent price of $148.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson&Johnson have traded between a low of $109.16 and a high of $157.00 and are now at $148.24, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% higher and 0.02% lower over the past week, respectively.

Johnson & Johnson manufactures health care products and provides related services for the consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices and diagnostics markets. The Company sells products such as skin and hair care products, acetaminophen products, pharmaceuticals, diagnostic equipment, and surgical equipment in countries located around the world.

