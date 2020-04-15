Johnson Outdoo-A Shares Up 0.4% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (JOUT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Johnson Outdoo-A (NASDAQ:JOUT) on March 26th, 2020 at $60.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Johnson Outdoo-A has returned 0.44% as of today's recent price of $60.26.

In the past 52 weeks, Johnson Outdoo-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $48.76 and a high of $91.90 and are now at $60.26, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreational products. The Company offers products includes outdoor clothing, tents, canoes, compasses, sailboats, flotation devices, diving equipment, and motors. Johnson Outdoors serves customers in the United States.

