Johnson Outdoo-A Has Returned 28.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (JOUT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Johnson Outdoo-A (NASDAQ:JOUT) on September 12th, 2019 at $61.03. In approximately 4 months, Johnson Outdoo-A has returned 28.39% as of today's recent price of $78.35.

Over the past year, Johnson Outdoo-A has traded in a range of $54.12 to $91.90 and is now at $78.35, 45% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 2.55% higher over the past week, respectively.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreational products. The Company offers products includes outdoor clothing, tents, canoes, compasses, sailboats, flotation devices, diving equipment, and motors. Johnson Outdoors serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Johnson Outdoo-A shares.

