Johnson Controls Down 2.8% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JCI)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) on December 13th, 2019 at $40.94. In approximately 2 months, Johnson Controls has returned 2.76% as of today's recent price of $39.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Johnson Controls have traded between a low of $33.09 and a high of $44.82 and are now at $39.92, which is 21% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) provides building products and technology solutions. The Company offers air systems, building management, HVAC controls, security, and fire safety solutions. JCI serves customers worldwide.

