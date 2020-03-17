John Bean Tech Has Returned 42.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (JBT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT) on February 19th, 2020 at $111.21. In approximately 4 weeks, John Bean Tech has returned 42.05% as of today's recent price of $64.45.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of John Bean Tech have traded between the current low of $63.15 and a high of $127.97 and are now at $67.53. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.5% lower and 2.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

John Bean Technologies Corporation operates as a technology solution provider. The Company designs, manufactures, tests, and services systems and products for global industrial food processing customers through its FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment.

