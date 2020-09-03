John Bean Tech Down 21.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JBT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT) on February 19th, 2020 at $111.21. In approximately 3 weeks, John Bean Tech has returned 21.04% as of today's recent price of $87.81.

Over the past year, John Bean Tech has traded in a range of $83.67 to $127.97 and is now at $87.81, 5% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation operates as a technology solution provider. The Company designs, manufactures, tests, and services systems and products for global industrial food processing customers through its FoodTech segment and for domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment.

