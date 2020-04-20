John B Sanfilipp Has Returned 14.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (JBSS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for John B Sanfilipp (NASDAQ:JBSS) on March 24th, 2020 at $76.57. In approximately 4 weeks, John B Sanfilipp has returned 14.07% as of today's recent price of $87.34.

John B Sanfilipp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $107.86 and a 52-week low of $66.35 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $87.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. processes, packages, markets, and distributes shelled nuts, in-shell nuts, and sesame sticks. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of other food and snack items, including peanut butter, candy and confections, natural snacks and trail mixes, sunflower seeds, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products.

