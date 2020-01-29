John B Sanfilipp Down 11.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JBSS)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for John B Sanfilipp (NASDAQ:JBSS) on December 13th, 2019 at $93.13. In approximately 2 months, John B Sanfilipp has returned 11.03% as of today's recent price of $82.86.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of John B Sanfilipp have traded between a low of $62.19 and a high of $107.86 and are now at $82.86, which is 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. processes, packages, markets, and distributes shelled nuts, in-shell nuts, and sesame sticks. The Company also markets and distributes a diverse product line of other food and snack items, including peanut butter, candy and confections, natural snacks and trail mixes, sunflower seeds, corn snacks, sesame sticks, and other sesame snack products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of John B Sanfilipp.

Log in and add John B Sanfilipp (JBSS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.