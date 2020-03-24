Jetblue Airways Down 63.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JBLU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jetblue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) on February 25th, 2020 at $18.90. In approximately 4 weeks, Jetblue Airways has returned 63.59% as of today's recent price of $6.88.

In the past 52 weeks, Jetblue Airways share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $6.62 and a high of $21.65 and are now at $6.88. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides non-stop passenger flight service through its Airbus A320 aircraft. The Company's airline is based in New York's John F. Kennedy Airport and currently flies to various destinations in the United States.

