Jefferies Financial Group Inc Has Returned 14.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (JEF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (:JEF) on November 12th, 2019 at $19.27. In approximately 3 months, Jefferies Financial Group Inc has returned 14.55% as of today's recent price of $22.07.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc have traded between a low of $16.84 and a high of $22.64 and are now at $22.07, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

