SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) on January 31st, 2020 at $97.61. In approximately 1 month, J2 Global Inc has returned 8.40% as of today's recent price of $89.41.

J2 Global Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $104.57 and a 52-week low of $79.33 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $89.41 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

j2 Global, Inc. provides cloud-based communications and storage messaging services. The Company offers online fax, virtual voice, hosted email, email marketing, online backup, and unified communications services. j2 Global serves customers worldwide.

