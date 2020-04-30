Jacobs Engin Grp Shares Down 5.1% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (JEC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jacobs Engin Grp (NYSE:JEC) on November 26th, 2019 at $90.50. In approximately 5 months, Jacobs Engin Grp has returned 5.14% as of today's recent price of $85.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Jacobs Engin Grp have traded between a low of $73.08 and a high of $98.08 and are now at $85.84, which is 17% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides a broad range of technical, professional, and construction services to a large number of industrial, commercial, and governmental clients around the world. The Company offers interior, construction management, scientific research and testing, architecture, engineering, and operations and maintenance services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Jacobs Engin Grp.

Log in and add Jacobs Engin Grp (JEC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.