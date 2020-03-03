Jacobs Engin Grp Down 2.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (JEC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Jacobs Engin Grp (NYSE:JEC) on November 26th, 2019 at $90.50. In approximately 3 months, Jacobs Engin Grp has returned 2.66% as of today's recent price of $88.09.

Over the past year, Jacobs Engin Grp has traded in a range of $70.89 to $98.08 and is now at $88.09, 24% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. provides a broad range of technical, professional, and construction services to a large number of industrial, commercial, and governmental clients around the world. The Company offers interior, construction management, scientific research and testing, architecture, engineering, and operations and maintenance services.

