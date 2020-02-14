Jack Henry Has Returned 12.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (JKHY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) on January 24th, 2020 at $151.92. In approximately 3 weeks, Jack Henry has returned 12.13% as of today's recent price of $170.34.

Jack Henry share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $169.99 and a 52-week low of $129.22 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $170.34 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. develops, markets, and installs integrated computer systems for in-house and service bureau data processing to banks and other financial institutions. Jack Henry also performs data conversion and software installation and customization for the implementation of its systems along with continuing customer maintenance.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Jack Henry shares.

