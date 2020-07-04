Jack In The Box Shares Up 39.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (JACK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) on March 20th, 2020 at $25.94. In approximately 2 weeks, Jack In The Box has returned 39.23% as of today's recent price of $36.11.

In the past 52 weeks, Jack In The Box share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.81 and a high of $93.12 and are now at $36.81, 119% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 7.4%.

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises restaurants. The Company provides a variety of food items including hamburgers, specialty sandwiches, salads, Mexican food, finger foods, and side items. Jack in the Box offers its products and services throughout the United States and Canada.

