Jabil Inc Up 44.6% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (JBL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) on September 5th, 2019 at $29.66. In approximately 5 months, Jabil Inc has returned 44.56% as of today's recent price of $42.87.

Over the past year, Jabil Inc has traded in a range of $24.50 to $44.20 and is now at $42.87, 75% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services. The Company offers digital prototyping, printed electronics, device integration, circuit designing, and volume board assembly services. Jabil serves automotive, consumer health, data centers, energy, and defense and aerospace sectors worldwide.

