J & J Snack Food Shares Down 28.7% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (JJSF)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for J & J Snack Food (NASDAQ:JJSF) on January 28th, 2020 at $168.85. In approximately 2 months, J & J Snack Food has returned 28.72% as of today's recent price of $120.35.

Over the past year, J & J Snack Food has traded in a range of $105.67 to $196.84 and is now at $121.06, 15% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes snack foods and beverages. The Company offers soft pretzels, frozen carbonated beverages, juice bars, churros, funnel cakes, and other food products. J & J Snack Foods serves customers in the United States.

