J Alexander Shares (JAX)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for J Alexander (NYSE:JAX) on October 10th, 2019 at $10.18. In approximately 5 months, J Alexander has returned 22.20% as of today's recent price of $7.92.

In the past 52 weeks, J Alexander share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $12.01 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages dining restaurants. J. Alexander's Holdings serves customers in the United States.

