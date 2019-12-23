Itt Inc Shares Up 23.9% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ITT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on October 16th, 2019 at $59.37. In approximately 2 months, Itt Inc has returned 23.86% as of today's recent price of $73.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Itt Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.89 and a high of $74.30 and are now at $73.53, 64% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.61% higher and 2.36% higher over the past week, respectively.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

