Itt Inc Down 12.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ITT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on January 27th, 2020 at $70.09. In approximately 1 month, Itt Inc has returned 12.73% as of today's recent price of $61.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Itt Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.65 and a high of $75.56 and are now at $61.17, 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

