Itt Inc Up 21.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ITT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itt Inc (NYSE:ITT) on October 16th, 2019 at $59.37. In approximately 3 months, Itt Inc has returned 21.12% as of today's recent price of $71.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Itt Inc have traded between a low of $50.00 and a high of $75.56 and are now at $71.90, which is 44% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

ITT Inc. manufactures engineered components and customized technology solutions for industrial end-markets. The Company offers complex pumps to advanced brake pads to intricate connectors. ITT serves energy infrastructure, electronics, aerospace, and transportation sectors.

