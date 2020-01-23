Itron Inc Shares Up 69.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ITRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) on April 24th, 2019 at $51.51. In approximately 9 months, Itron Inc has returned 69.31% as of today's recent price of $87.21.

Over the past year, Itron Inc has traded in a range of $45.54 to $88.22 and is now at $87.21, 92% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.

Itron, Inc. provides solutions for collecting, communicating, and analyzing electric, gas, and water usage data. The Company sells its products to the utility industry. Itron designs, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and services hardware, software, and integrated systems for handheld computer-based electronic meter reading and automatic meter reading systems.

