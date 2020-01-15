Itron Inc Up 67.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (ITRI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) on April 24th, 2019 at $51.51. In approximately 9 months, Itron Inc has returned 67.05% as of today's recent price of $86.05.

Itron Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.58 and a 52-week low of $44.35 and are now trading 94% above that low price at $86.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Itron, Inc. provides solutions for collecting, communicating, and analyzing electric, gas, and water usage data. The Company sells its products to the utility industry. Itron designs, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and services hardware, software, and integrated systems for handheld computer-based electronic meter reading and automatic meter reading systems.

