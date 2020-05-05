Istar Inc (STAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on April 3rd, 2020 at $7.31. In approximately 1 month, Istar Inc has returned 31.87% as of today's recent price of $9.64.

In the past 52 weeks, Istar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.48 and a high of $17.50 and are now at $9.64, 76% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.35% lower and 3.49% lower over the past week, respectively.

iStar Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects, as well as provides corporate net lease financing services. iStar serves customers worldwide.

