Istar Inc Shares Up 62.1% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (STAR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on May 21st, 2019 at $8.97. In approximately 8 months, Istar Inc has returned 62.07% as of today's recent price of $14.53.

In the past 52 weeks, Istar Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.84 and a high of $14.54 and are now at $14.53, 85% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

iStar Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects, as well as provides corporate net lease financing services. iStar serves customers worldwide.

