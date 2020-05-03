Istar Inc Has Returned % Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STAR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on May 21st, 2019 at $8.97. In approximately 10 months, Istar Inc has returned 76.02% as of today's recent price of $15.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Istar Inc have traded between a low of $7.84 and a high of $17.50 and are now at $15.78, which is 101% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

iStar Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects, as well as provides corporate net lease financing services. iStar serves customers worldwide.

