Istar Inc Has Returned 57.1% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (STAR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) on May 21st, 2019 at $8.97. In approximately 8 months, Istar Inc has returned 57.06% as of today's recent price of $14.08.

Over the past year, Istar Inc has traded in a range of $7.84 to $14.53 and is now at $14.08, 80% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

iStar Inc. operates as a real estate investment company. The Company finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate related projects, as well as provides corporate net lease financing services. iStar serves customers worldwide.

