Isramco Inc Shares Up 2.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ISRL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Isramco Inc (NASDAQ:ISRL) on May 30th, 2019 at $119.25. In approximately 11 months, Isramco Inc has returned 2.01% as of today's recent price of $121.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Isramco Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $110.80 and a high of $125.00 and are now at $121.65, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Isramco, Inc. acquires, explores, operates, and develops oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the United States and Israel.

