Isramco Inc Shares Up 2.0% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (ISRL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Isramco Inc (NASDAQ:ISRL) on May 30th, 2019 at $119.25. In approximately 8 months, Isramco Inc has returned 2.01% as of today's recent price of $121.65.

Over the past year, Isramco Inc has traded in a range of $98.11 to $125.00 and is now at $121.65, 24% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Isramco, Inc. acquires, explores, operates, and develops oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the United States and Israel.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Isramco Inc shares.

Log in and add Isramco Inc (ISRL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.