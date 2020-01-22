Ironwood Pharmac Shares Up 37.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (IRWD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD) on October 28th, 2019 at $9.32. In approximately 3 months, Ironwood Pharmac has returned 37.34% as of today's recent price of $12.80.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ironwood Pharmac have traded between a low of $7.91 and a high of $15.21 and are now at $12.80, which is 62% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes marketed drugs. Ironwood products used in treatments of cholesterol, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases, pain, inflammation, and others.

