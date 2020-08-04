Ironwood Pharmac Has Returned 18.0% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IRWD)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ironwood Pharmac (NASDAQ:IRWD) on January 27th, 2020 at $12.21. In approximately 2 months, Ironwood Pharmac has returned 18.03% as of today's recent price of $10.01.

Ironwood Pharmac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.10 and a 52-week low of $7.91 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $10.01 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes marketed drugs. Ironwood products used in treatments of cholesterol, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases, pain, inflammation, and others.

