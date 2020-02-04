MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Iron Mountain Has Returned 31.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IRM)

Written on Thu, 04/02/2020 - 1:15am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on February 27th, 2020 at $31.98. In approximately 1 month, Iron Mountain has returned 31.16% as of today's recent price of $22.01.

Iron Mountain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and a 52-week low of $21.02 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $22.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a storage and information management company. The Company provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Iron Mountain.

Log in and add Iron Mountain (IRM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights Iron Mountain

Ticker(s): IRM

Contact Nick Russo

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.