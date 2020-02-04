Iron Mountain Has Returned 31.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IRM)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on February 27th, 2020 at $31.98. In approximately 1 month, Iron Mountain has returned 31.16% as of today's recent price of $22.01.

Iron Mountain share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.65 and a 52-week low of $21.02 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $22.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a storage and information management company. The Company provides records management, data management solutions, and information destruction services.

