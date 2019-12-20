Irobot Corp Shares Down 51.5% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IRBT)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) on April 24th, 2019 at $104.75. In approximately 8 months, Irobot Corp has returned 51.51% as of today's recent price of $50.79.

Over the past year, Irobot Corp has traded in a range of $40.69 to $109.78 and is now at $50.79, 25% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

iRobot Corporation manufactures robots that vacuum and wash floors and perform battlefield reconnaissance and bomb disposal. The Company markets its products to consumers through retailers, the United States military, and other government agencies worldwide.

