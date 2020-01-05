Ipg Photonics Has Returned 3.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IPGP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) on April 7th, 2020 at $116.59. In approximately 3 weeks, Ipg Photonics has returned 3.53% as of today's recent price of $120.71.

Ipg Photonics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $185.45 and a 52-week low of $80.68 and are now trading 50% above that low price at $120.71 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

IPG Photonics Corporation produces high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers. The Company develops and commercializes optical fiber-based lasers used in a wide range of applications such as materials processing, telecommunications, and medical applications.

