Invitae Corp Shares (NVTA)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) on March 24th, 2020 at $11.50. In approximately 3 weeks, Invitae Corp has returned 17.62% as of today's recent price of $13.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invitae Corp have traded between a low of $7.42 and a high of $28.75 and are now at $13.52, which is 82% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Invitae Corporation provides genetic testing and genetic network services in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Invitae Corp.

