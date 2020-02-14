Invitae Corp Up 43.4% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (NVTA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Invitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) on January 15th, 2020 at $18.90. In approximately 1 month, Invitae Corp has returned 43.40% as of today's recent price of $27.09.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invitae Corp have traded between a low of $13.99 and a high of $28.75 and are now at $27.09, which is 94% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.4%.

Invitae Corporation provides genetic testing and genetic network services in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Invitae Corp shares.

Log in and add Invitae Corp (NVTA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.