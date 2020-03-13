Investors Title Has Returned 14.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ITIC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) on February 27th, 2020 at $160.28. In approximately 2 weeks, Investors Title has returned 14.69% as of today's recent price of $136.73.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Investors Title have traded between a low of $135.00 and a high of $178.50 and are now at $135.32, which is 0% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.25% lower and 0.95% lower over the past week, respectively.

Investors Title Company issues and underwrites title insurance policies. The Company operates through branch offices in North Carolina and a network of agencies in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Investors Title.

