Investors Bancor Down 34.0% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ISBC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Investors Bancor (NASDAQ:ISBC) on February 26th, 2020 at $11.09. In approximately 1 month, Investors Bancor has returned 33.96% as of today's recent price of $7.32.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Investors Bancor have traded between a low of $6.31 and a high of $12.74 and are now at $7.77, which is 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Investors Savings Bank. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and originates a variety of loans and also invests in securities. Investors Savings Bank operates through a network of offices throughout New Jersey.

