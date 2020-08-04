Investment Tech Has Returned 21.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (ITG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Investment Tech (NYSE:ITG) on October 4th, 2018 at $24.88. In approximately 18 months, Investment Tech has returned 21.50% as of today's recent price of $30.23.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Investment Tech have traded between a low of $30.20 and a high of $30.34 and are now at $30.23, which is 0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Investment Technology Group, Inc. offers electronic brokerage, securities trading platforms, analytics and investment research. The company offers pre-trade analysis, trade execution, data-driven investment research and post-trade evaluation services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Investment Tech shares.

Log in and add Investment Tech (ITG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.