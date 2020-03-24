Invesco Mortgage Shares Down 68.8% Since SmarTrend's Sell Call (IVR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Invesco Mortgage (NYSE:IVR) on February 28th, 2020 at $16.01. In approximately 3 weeks, Invesco Mortgage has returned 68.77% as of today's recent price of $5.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Invesco Mortgage share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.75 and a high of $18.30 and are now at $5.32, 93% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.96% lower and 4.23% lower over the past week, respectively.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, finances, and manages residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans.

