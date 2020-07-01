Invacare Corp Has Returned 54.8% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IVC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) on August 8th, 2019 at $5.89. In approximately 5 months, Invacare Corp has returned 54.80% as of today's recent price of $9.11.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Invacare Corp have traded between a low of $4.13 and a high of $11.63 and are now at $9.11, which is 121% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

Invacare Corporation manufactures and distributes health care products to the non-acute care market on a worldwide basis. The Company distributes its products to home care, mass retail, and institutional customers. Invacare provides items such as respiratory products, home care beds, diabetic supplies, nursing home furniture, and manual and powered wheelchairs.

