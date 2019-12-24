Invacare Corp Up 55.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (IVC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) on August 8th, 2019 at $5.89. In approximately 5 months, Invacare Corp has returned 55.82% as of today's recent price of $9.17.

Invacare Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $11.63 and a 52-week low of $3.16 and are now trading 190% above that low price at $9.17 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 2.06% higher over the past week, respectively.

Invacare Corporation manufactures and distributes health care products to the non-acute care market on a worldwide basis. The Company distributes its products to home care, mass retail, and institutional customers. Invacare provides items such as respiratory products, home care beds, diabetic supplies, nursing home furniture, and manual and powered wheelchairs.

