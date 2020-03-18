Intuit Inc Down 16.1% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (INTU)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) on February 24th, 2020 at $283.72. In approximately 3 weeks, Intuit Inc has returned 16.11% as of today's recent price of $238.00.

Over the past year, Intuit Inchas traded in a range of $216.18 to $306.89 and are now at $239.02. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 0.5% lower over the past week, respectively.

Intuit Inc. develops and markets business and financial management software solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals. The Company provides software for small business management and payroll processing, personal finance, and tax preparation and filing.

