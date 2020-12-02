Intl Paper Co Has Returned 0.2% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (IP)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) on January 3rd, 2020 at $44.91. In approximately 1 month, Intl Paper Co has returned 0.16% as of today's recent price of $44.84.

Over the past year, Intl Paper Co has traded in a range of $36.45 to $48.24 and is now at $44.84, 23% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

International Paper Company produces and distributes paper products. The Company offers uncoated printing and writing papers, pulp, and fiber-based packaging products. International Paper serves customers globally.

